Wordle 846 answer for October 13: Relatable puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 846 answer for October 13: Today's puzzle is straightforward but it still requires the same consistency from you to reveal the secret word. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 07:00 IST
Wordle 846 answer for October 13: Today’s puzzle is straightforward but it still requires the same consistency from you to reveal the secret word. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solutions.
Wordle 846 answer for October 13: Today’s puzzle is straightforward but it still requires the same consistency from you to reveal the secret word. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solutions.

Wordle 846 answer for October 13: The key to consistent progress is building a robust strategy that helps you solve puzzles on a regular basis. Some players have spent hours trying to find a starting word based on the previous Wordle answers. So, they added the words to an algorithm and found out the word 'Crane' contains letters that have been used in Wordle the most number of times. So, if you use this starting word, there is a very high chance that you will end up with at least one yellow or green letter. And while that is solid advice, often that is not enough. That's why we have brought these Wordle hints and clues to help you gain real insights about the word before you solve the puzzle. And if even that feels less, then scroll straight to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 846 hints for October 13

Today's puzzle does not have any repeated letters. But there is a single uncommon letter which might take a couple of attempts for you to find out. But as long as you can do that, solving it should be easy. But to make it more efficient, you should use the above-mentioned starting word. And let us check the clues to get more information about the word.

Wordle 846 clues for October 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter U.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The word does not have any repeated letters.

5. The word describes a relationship in the extended family.

Honestly, these clues have all but revealed the word. Take the information and go solve the puzzle in a maximum of 2-3 attempts. But for those of you who are stuck in the last attempt, scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 846 answer for October 13

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is UNCLE. The word means “the brother of your father or mother; the husband of your aunt”. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for hints and clues regarding the weekend puzzle.

