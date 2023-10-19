Icon
Wordle 852 answer for October 19: Keep deception away! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 852 answer for October 19: Today’s Wordle answer will be easy to find, provided you use our helpful Wordle hints, clues and solution. Otherwise, you might be in big trouble.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 08:33 IST
Wordle 852 answer for October 19: Today’s Wordle can be deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 852 answer for October 19: Today’s Wordle can be deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 852 answer for October 19: Even on a busy Weekday, Wordle will demand your 100% attention and focus if you wish to extend your streak. And today's word comes with a certain trickery that will not be easy for everyone to figure out. But if it were, what would be the fun of playing the game? The challenge is perfect for you to take on the game on your own and give it a fair shot. There is a fair chance that you will end up getting it right. However, if your streak is too high, it would be wise not to risk it. We offer you our Wordle hints and clues which will allow you to be more confident as you attempt to guess the answer. And if they don't suffice, scroll down for the solution too.

Wordle 852 hints for October 19

Using Wordlebot's favorite starting word gave me an advantage today. Still, it took me 5 attempts to be able to guess the word correctly. While it was partly my own mistake, it was also due to the tricky word. The word lacked all the common consonants so even as I tried to eliminate them, by the time I knew the letters, it was already the fourth attempt. However, our clues will make sure you don't make any such mistakes.

Wordle 852 clues for October 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word describes a sound made when water spills.

We went overboard with that final clue, but why not? You need it today. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 852 answer for October 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SPLAT. It means “the sound of something wet hitting a surface or of something hitting the surface of a liquid”. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 08:33 IST
