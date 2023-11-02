Wordle 866 answer for November 2: Critically examine! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 866 answer for November 2: Today's puzzle might appear to be easy today, but you should not pay attention to it. Wordle puzzles are designed to be as confusing as possible and there never are any easy puzzles. Players who feel the puzzle was easy are those who use a strong and effective strategy to find the word. This is why many people lose their streak every single day, especially on the days when there is an easy puzzle. But you have nothing to worry about. With these Wordle hints and clues, you will feel that the toughest of the puzzles is a child's play. And whenever they aren't enough, you can always jump to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 866 hints for November 2

Today's puzzle does not have any repeated letters, thankfully, but it comes with a bigger set of problems. The letter arrangement of the word is a little confusing. To solve it, you have to think a little outside the window today. Once you have the clues, think of the possible words that can be made from them, and you should soon come to the right answer. We recommend using a starting word with popular consonants in it.

Wordle 866 clues for November 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter U.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The word does not have any repeated letters.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 866 answer for November 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is UNTIL. It means “up to the time that or when”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.