Wordle 867 answer for November 3: Obscure word! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 867 answer for November 3:

Wordle 867 answer for November 3: Today’s puzzle might appear harder than it actually is. Instead of getting confused, just take a look at these Wordle hints, clues, solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 18:49 IST
Wordle 867 answer for November 3: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak. (HT Tech)
Wordle 867 answer for November 3: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Wordle 867 answer for November 3: Wordle has a habit of including a bunch of funny words to confuse the players, and today is no different. And to make it worse, today's word can actually be tricky to guess. Today's puzzle might appear difficult to many, but in reality it is an easy word to find. But there is a secret trick to unlock the clues and get to the final word. If you're struggling to find all the letters or to arrange them in the right order, then don't worry. We will show you how to add another day to your win streak. Just take a look at these Wordle hints and clues and you will solve today's puzzle hassle-free. And if for some reason, you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom and find the solution there. Either way, do not let today's puzzle break your streak.

Wordle 867 hints for November 3

The word belongs to the world of feelings, which means it is not a usual word. The word luckily does not use any uncommon letters so finding the clues should not be too difficult. However, placing the letters correctly will be a challenge. And if you are not confident, we would recommend that you take a look at the clues below before attempting the next guess. We would also recommend using a letter elimination strategy today.

Wordle 867 clues for November 3

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. The vowel in the word O.

5. The word has no repeated letter.

At this point, we have served the word to you on a platter. Just think about it for a moment and apply these clues. You should be very close to the answer. And if you do feel stuck, simply, scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 867 answer for November 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ARDOR. It means “very strong feelings of love; very strong feelings of admiration or excitement”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 18:49 IST
