Wordle 873 answer for November 9: Tough puzzle alert! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 873 answer for November 9: Tough puzzle alert! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 873 answer for November 9: This puzzle can be very challenging to figure out. But don’t feel discouraged, check these Wordle hints and clues to get to the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 17:52 IST
Wordle
Wordle 873 answer for November 9: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 873 answer for November 9: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Wordle 873 answer for November 9: It appears that the Saturday puzzle will not be a relaxing experience for you. Wordle has been increasing its difficulty these days and today's puzzle continues the tradition. Today's word is quite a difficult proposition that will require an intense session of head-scratching to figure out. Today's puzzle falls into the category of dangerous words that are so difficult that they pose a serious threat to your winning streak. Many veteran Wordle players have accumulated significantly large streaks. A triple-digit streak is a common sight among active players. Losing this streak is not even an option if you wish to rank among the top players. So, if you feel stuck or confused, just check these Wordle hints and clues before making another guess. You can scroll down to see the solution too, if the clues are not sufficient.

Wordle 873 hints for November 9

Today's word comes with the classic double-letter situation. And to make matters worse there are at least 3 uncommon letters in the word as well. Thankfully, the word itself is common and we believe that even with four letters, you might be able to guess the right word. So, your game is entirely dependent on finding out the double letter. We recommend using a consonant-heavy starting word.

Wordle 873 clues for November 9

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word describes the shine on a donut.

These were your clues. We believe you're ready to take on the puzzle. But if there is still any doubt in your mind, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 873 answer for November 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GLAZE. It means “to make a surface shiny by putting a liquid substance onto it and leaving it”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 17:52 IST
Tags:
    Icon