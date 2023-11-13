Icon
Wordle 877 answer for November 13: Solve it in a flash! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 877 answer for November 13: Solve it in a flash! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 877 answer for November 13: After yesterday’s tough word, today’s Wordle answer is straightforward to guess! Check hints, and clues below if you’re still confused.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 20:30 IST
Wordle
Wordle 877 answer for November 13: Check these Wordle hints, clues and the answer.
Wordle
Wordle 877 answer for November 13: Check these Wordle hints, clues and the answer. (AP)

Wordle 877 answer for November 13: The developers of Wordle have gone hard on players recently by providing answers such as ARDOR, MANIA, AZURE, PHONY, and MASON. However, today is not expected to be one such day, with a pretty simple answer awaiting you! It can be guessed easily by most players. However, players should know that they only have a limited number of attempts to get the word right, throwing any guesswork out the window. If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues.

These have been carefully curated to assist you in reaching the final stage and finding the answer on your own. And if you're down to your last attempt and require the solution, then simply scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 877 hints for November 13

Today's word can be easily guessed but it does have repeated letters, making the guessing game a bit tricky. The word is commonly used and has common letters. Players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle 877 clues for November 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. There is repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST Hint: It is a colour related to nature.

That's all! We've nearly given away the answer with that last hint! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 877 answer for November 13

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive. But if you are on your last attempt, then check the Wordle 877 answer below.

The word you've been searching for is GREEN, which is the fourth colour in the rainbow. It falls between cyan and yellow on the visible spectrum.

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle streak intact! Check back again for hints, clues and answer to tomorrow's Wordle challenge.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 20:30 IST
