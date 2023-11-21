Wordle 885 answer for November 21: Smooth sailing! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 885 answer for November 21: In just fifteen more days, we will reach the 900th puzzle. It is still hard to believe that we have come so far in the game. The game was publicly released in October 2021 and has completed almost one and a half years. And in this time, some of the veterans have created very high scores while others have lost them all. This is how crucial the game is. And because we do not want you to falter, we would recommend you check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 885 hints for November 21

It's a relatively easy puzzle. The word does not feature any repeated letters. Then why do we still call it easy? Because the word is extremely common and it does not contain any uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements. You can easily solve the puzzle even with just the four clues. But if you're stuck, do not worry. Simply look below for the clues.

Wordle 885 clues for November 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter P.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. Another vowel in the word is I.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

And, those were your clues. Between the hints and the clues, we have revealed quite a bit. All you need to do now is think for a moment and you should know the direction to take. However, if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a mistake, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 885 answer for November 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is PIANO. It is “a large musical instrument that you play by pressing down black and white keys”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.