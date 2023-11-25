Icon
Wordle 889 answer for November 25: Winning strategy! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 889 answer for November 25: Winning strategy! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 889 answer for November 25: If you are not sure what your next move should be, then don’t make a random guess and waste your attempt. Instead, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Nov 25 2023, 18:50 IST
Wordle
Wordle 889 answer for November 25: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak.
Wordle
Wordle 889 answer for November 25: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Wordle 889 answer for November 25: While there are many tricks or hacks to solve a particular puzzle easily, there is only one perfect strategy if you want to get really good in the game and that is consistency. If you play the game every day, you will intuitively understand it in a way that you will begin to pick up on your own mistakes. However, that can be difficult at times because people can be busy or sick or just not in the right frame of mind to solve puzzles. And because this kind of consistency is often impossible to achieve, players suffer even if they could have solved the puzzle on any other day. This is why we painstakingly curate a list of Wordle hints and clues to ensure those players do not have to let go of their streak. And if that is not enough, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 889 hints for November 25

Today's word does not have any repeated letters in it, which reduces its difficulty level. There is only one less frequently used letter in the word as well. However, the word itself is not very common and some players may struggle even after figuring out all of the clues. So, be careful. For today, we would like to suggest a starting word with popular consonants in it, followed by a vowel-heavy word.

Wordle 889 clues for November 25

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. One of the remaining vowels in the word is U.

5. The last vowel is I.

These were your clues and we believe they will show you the way to solve the puzzle easily. But if you are stuck at the last attempt and do not have the luxury to make a guess, you can check the solution below.

Wordle 889 answer for November 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GUIDE. It means “to show someone how to do something difficult”. Do check out this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 18:49 IST
    Icon