Wordle 894 answer for November 30: Relaxing puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 894 answer for November 30: The key to consistent progress is building a robust strategy that helps you solve puzzles on a regular basis. Some players have spent hours trying to find out a starting word based on the previous Wordle answers. So, they added the words to an algorithm and found out the word 'Crane' contains letters that have been used in Wordle the most number of times. So, if you use this starting word, there is a very high chance that you will end up with at least one yellow or green letter. And while that is solid advice, often that is not enough. That's why we have brought these Wordle hints and clues to help you gain real insights about the word before you solve the puzzle. And if even that feels less, then scroll straight to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 894 hints for November 30

Today's puzzle comes without any repeated letters. However, there is a single uncommon letter that might take a couple of attempts for you to find out. But as long as you can do that, solving it should be easy. But to make it more efficient, you should use the above-mentioned starting word. And let us check the clues to get more information about the word.

Wordle 894 clues for November 30

1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel is the letter E.

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Wordle 894 answer for November 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is RESIN. It means, “various solid or semisolid amorphous fusible flammable natural organic substances”. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for hints and clues tomorrow as well.