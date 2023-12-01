Icon
Home How To Wordle 895 answer for December 1: Trouble-free puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 895 answer for December 1: Trouble-free puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 895 answer for December 1: Solving today’s puzzle is a simple task. Do not overcomplicate it. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 18:36 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 895 answer for December 1: Build up your winning streak by using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 895 answer for December 1: Build up your winning streak by using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 895 answer for December 1: The recent period has been great for Wordle players. In the last seven days, there has not been any puzzle that was particularly challenging or a streak-breaker. Is it that the game itself has become easier or is it the silence before the storm? We might not know the answer to that question yet, but what we do know is that today the word is another easy one that should not cause you much trouble, as long as you don't make any unnecessary guesswork. And that's why you must check these Wordle hints and clues to prepare your ground strategy for the game. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions.

Wordle 895 hints for December 1

As mentioned above, today's word is also an easy one. Wordle gods have really been kind to us this week. The word today has no repeated letters or weird letter arrangements. It does have a single uncommon letter in it but even that should not be much of a problem to figure out. For the starting word today, you should go for a vowel-heavy word as we believe that will give you the best advantage in the puzzle.

Wordle 895 clues for December 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

Those were your clues. Just think about them for a moment and you should be ready to tackle the puzzle on your own. But if you need extra help, just check below for the solution.

Wordle 895 answer for December 1

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TAKEN. It means “believing something to be deserving of respect or admiration”. Hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 18:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon