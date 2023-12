Wordle 903 answer for December 9: Fear a loss? Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 903 answer for December 9: For those of you, who were upset that yesterday's puzzle was challenging, there is good news for you. Today, Wordle has gone back to bringing an average puzzle that should be easy to solve. But this has only increased your troubles. Because while there is a good possibility that you might get it right, so can everyone around you. But if you somehow make a mistake and fail to solve this puzzle, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 903 hints for December 9

Today's puzzle plays on uncommon letters. There are two of them and finding them is crucial to solving it. On the other hand, there are no repeated letters and the word itself is pretty common. Over and all, to solve it, you need a pretty strong letter elimination strategy that even picks up the uncommon letters. And if you don't know how to do that, just scroll down for the clues below.

Wordle 903 clues for December 9

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The only vowel in the word is I.

5. There are no repeated letters.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not? Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 903 answer for December 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SHIFT. It means “to move or be moved from one position or place to another”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!