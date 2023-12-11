Wordle 905 answer for December 11: Solve it quickly! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 905 answer for December 11: The developers of Wordle have gone easy on the first day of the week, with today's puzzle not bringing any Monday blues! With a combination of patience and strategic thinking, you can conquer this puzzle and guess the word accurately. However, players should know that they only have a limited number of attempts to get the word right, throwing any guesswork out the window. If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues.

These have been carefully curated to help you reach the final stage and find the answer on your own. And if you're down to your last attempt and require the solution, then simply scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 905 hints for December 11

Today's word can be easily guessed but it does have repeated letters, making the guessing game a bit difficult. However, the word is commonly used and has common letters. Players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle 905 clues for December 11

1. Today's word begins with the letter H.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST hint: A place where you live.

That's all! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 905 answer for December 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not yet looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own. If you go any further, you will come to today's answer. But if you are on your last attempt, then check the Wordle 905 answer below.

The word you've been searching for is HOUSE, which means “a building for human habitation, especially one that consists of a ground floor and one or more upper storeys”, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle streak intact! We hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.