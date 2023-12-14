Icon
Home How To Wordle 908 answer for December 14: Don’t take any risk! Check hints, clues, solution today

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2023, 17:42 IST
Wordle 908 answer for December 14: Don’t stay stuck on the same attempt forever. Solve it in seconds using these Wordle hints, clues, and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle 908 answer for December 14: Wordle players often create their own special rules for the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use the previous day's word as the starting word for the next day, and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not to take any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 908 hints for December 14

Today's word has two layers of trickiness. The first easy variable of the letters, which means that one of the letters in the word repeats itself. The second is uncommon letters, which denoted that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 908 clues for December 14

1. Today's word begins with the letter W.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter D.

4. One of the vowels is U.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt to the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 908 answer for December 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is WOULD. It means, “used when talking about the result of an event that you imagine”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 17:41 IST
