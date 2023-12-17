Icon
Wordle 911 answer for December 17: Check today's hints, clues, solution

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 17 2023, 18:42 IST
Today, Wordle has decided to give us a breather after throwing some tricky puzzles our way. It's a Sunday, so the puzzle isn't too head-scratching – seasoned players will likely find it a breeze with their trusty strategies and the rest will not have to sit around too long to come up with a solution. Of course, having said that, there are no easy solutions and hard work has to be put in of some kind. So, don't let your guard down, a single careless move could cost you the game. To safeguard your winning streak, take a look at the Wordle hints and clues provided. They offer a solid strategy and specific clues for each word, making puzzle-solving a breeze. Just remember, solving this puzzle can be a relaxing way to spend your Sunday to while away a bit of your time in an enthralling and entertaining way that also gives your brain a workover.

As Wordle adds a new challenge each day, some players might struggle with tricky words, especially when starting the game. Having a solid first guess is key. Whether you're short on time or facing a tough daily word, keeping your winning streak alive becomes easier with a helpful starting point. If you find yourself in need of more help, don't worry – the solution is just a scroll away at the bottom. Stay sharp and enjoy your Wordle adventure!

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels 'A' and 'O' in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. There are no remaining vowels in the word.

5. The word describes a cuisine made from pork meat.

We have made it easy for you; the answer is right there. Take a moment, consider the clues, and you will likely be close to solving it. If you ever feel stuck, no worries- just scroll down for the solution and continue the challenge.

Attention! If you want to solve today's Wordle on your own, stop reading now. Let this serve as a final warning to avoid spoiling the experience for yourself.

In any case, if you struggled with today's Wordle, don't be discouraged! We're here to help.

Today's word is BACON, referring to salted and smoked pig meat from the back and sides. Now you know! Keep enjoying the game and learning new words. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and clues to keep the challenge going.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 18:42 IST
