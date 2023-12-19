Wordle 913 answer for December 19: Easy-peasy! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 913 answer for December 19: To keep us on our toes, Wordle has been alternating the puzzle difficulty. And so, after a confusing puzzle yesterday, we get an easier one today. And we are not fans. This is going to cost people their winning streak. As the easy puzzles put people into a false sense of security, the next day hits them with a difficult puzzle and costs them their winning streak. But this does not mean you have to be one of them losing your streak as well. Make sure to check our Wordle hints and clues to know everything there is to know about today's word. If you find yourself needing more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 913 hints for December 19

It's a relatively easy puzzle. But the word does get an uncommon letter. Then why do we still call it easy? Because the word is extremely common and it does not contain any uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements. You can easily solve the puzzle even with just the four clues. But if you're stuck, do not worry. Simply look below for the clues.

Wordle 913 clues for December 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is A.

5. The word describes a piece of furniture where people eat their meals.

After those clues, we have pretty much handed it to you on a platter. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still hesitating, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 913 answer for December 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TABLE. It means, “a piece of furniture consisting of a smooth flat slab fixed on legs”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

