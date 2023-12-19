Icon
Home How To Wordle 913 answer for December 19: Easy-peasy! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 913 answer for December 19: Easy-peasy! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 913 answer for December 19: To protect your winning streak, you will need to solve this puzzle. And to solve the puzzle, you will need to check these Wordle hints, clues, and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 18:42 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 913 answer for December 19: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 913 answer for December 19: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)

Wordle 913 answer for December 19: To keep us on our toes, Wordle has been alternating the puzzle difficulty. And so, after a confusing puzzle yesterday, we get an easier one today. And we are not fans. This is going to cost people their winning streak. As the easy puzzles put people into a false sense of security, the next day hits them with a difficult puzzle and costs them their winning streak. But this does not mean you have to be one of them losing your streak as well. Make sure to check our Wordle hints and clues to know everything there is to know about today's word. If you find yourself needing more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 913 hints for December 19

It's a relatively easy puzzle. But the word does get an uncommon letter. Then why do we still call it easy? Because the word is extremely common and it does not contain any uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements. You can easily solve the puzzle even with just the four clues. But if you're stuck, do not worry. Simply look below for the clues.

Wordle 913 clues for December 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is A.

5. The word describes a piece of furniture where people eat their meals.

After those clues, we have pretty much handed it to you on a platter. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still hesitating, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 913 answer for December 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TABLE. It means, “a piece of furniture consisting of a smooth flat slab fixed on legs”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 18:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon