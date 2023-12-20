Icon
Home How To Wordle 914 answer for December 20: Don’t get stressed! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 914 answer for December 20: Don’t get stressed! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 914 answer for December 20: Do not get stuck solving today’s puzzle. Check these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 18:21 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 914 answer for December 20: Don’t fret. Solve the puzzle with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 914 answer for December 20: Don’t fret. Solve the puzzle with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 914 answer for December 20: Wordle has started getting challenging again. Players must have enjoyed an easy few days last week when barely any puzzle took effort to solve. But now, it seems that Wordle is going to push people to the limit. And it makes sense. People have been growing their winning streaks for a while and today will be the first real threat to protect it. If you're even a little unsure about today's puzzle, you need to check these Wordle hints and clues because always make sure you get to the answer. And if that doesn't help you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 914 hints for December 20

The word contains a couple of uncommon letters and both of them are repeated letters. That's how difficult the word is. Additionally, the letter arrangement is also unique and the word itself is not very common. To solve the word, the bare minimum is that you have to know the word. If you do, then the next step is to find all the clues. To do that, we would suggest using a letter elimination strategy. Use entirely different sets of words for your attempts to reveal all the letters and then try to figure out the repeated letter. And do check the clues below.

Wordle 914 clues for December 20

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. The repeated letter has been revealed to you.

5. The word describes the size of an object or a person.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 914 answer for December 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SMALL. It means “comparatively little; limited in size, number, importance, etc”. Hope you were able to solve this really tricky puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 18:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon