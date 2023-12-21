Wordle 915 answer for December 21: Build your legacy! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 915 answer for December 21: So far this week, Wordle has kept the difficulty of the puzzle low. While that made for a rather unremarkable week with just one tough word on Tuesday, the veteran players of the game would know that this is never a good sign. Every time in the past when we have witnessed a period of lull in the game, it has been followed by a barrage of streak-breaking monstrosities. Remember TACIT, SWILL, and CACAO? They all followed the same pattern. So, the question remains when will Wordle strike next? Whenever it may be, you have no reason to worry as we will always be present with our Wordle hints and clues, just like today. So take a look at them if you feel stuck. And if you're still confused, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 915 hints for December 21

Today's word cannot be considered difficult since it neither has any uncommon letters nor it has any of the usual tricks of double letters or rare word arrangement. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy word to begin with as the word today has two vowels in it. Follow it up with a popular consonant-heavy letter and you should be able to find all the letters.

Wordle 915 clues for December 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is U.

5. The remaining vowel is I.

These were your clues for the day. Think about them for a moment and go ahead to crack the puzzle. If you still feel unsure, just check below for the answer.

Wordle 915 answer for December 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BUILT. It means “of sound or sturdy construction”. Ironically the word can also mean to “be strongly attracted to someone or something”, according to Oxford dictionary, giving the word quite a paradoxical meaning.