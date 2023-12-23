Icon
Home How To Wordle 917 answer for December 23: Don’t get tricked! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 917 answer for December 23: Don’t get tricked! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 917 answer for December 23: Today’s puzzle is complicated and if you do not want to get tangled in guesses, then do check our Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 23 2023, 18:26 IST
Icon
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Wordle
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
icon View all Images
Wordle 917 answer for December 23: Don’t get confused. Find the easiest path to the win with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 917 answer for December 23: As the end of the month nears, the Wordle puzzles are getting trickier to solve. After a few easy days, now you need to be on alert as the game tries its best to take away your carefully crafted streak. Today's word will make you scratch your head in frustration with its tricks. And there is a big possibility that new players and casual players will struggle to solve the word today. But worry not, because Wordle hints and clues are here. Using them, you can learn important information about the word that will make it easier to guess the word. And if you want more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 917 hints for December 23

No repeated letters in today's puzzle, which is great news for players. But that is where the good news ends. The word has an uncommon letter and while it is a common word, identifying it can still be confusing for many. The trick to solving today's word is by expecting a tricky word and not attempting to make guesses by finding common letters. We recommend using a starting word with uncommon letters in them.

Wordle 917 clues for December 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word O.

5. The word is often heard in mountain regions.

These are your clues. We tried our best to make guessing the word an easy affair. Now, go on and give the game your best effort. We are sure you will taste the victory. And if you are still doubtful, check the solution below.

Wordle 917 answer for December 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SLOPE. It means “a surface or piece of land that goes up or down”. Make sure to join this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 18:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
PlayStation 5
PS5 success! Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units on "strong momentum" in 2023
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon