Wordle 917 answer for December 23: Don’t get tricked! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 917 answer for December 23: As the end of the month nears, the Wordle puzzles are getting trickier to solve. After a few easy days, now you need to be on alert as the game tries its best to take away your carefully crafted streak. Today's word will make you scratch your head in frustration with its tricks. And there is a big possibility that new players and casual players will struggle to solve the word today. But worry not, because Wordle hints and clues are here. Using them, you can learn important information about the word that will make it easier to guess the word. And if you want more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 917 hints for December 23

No repeated letters in today's puzzle, which is great news for players. But that is where the good news ends. The word has an uncommon letter and while it is a common word, identifying it can still be confusing for many. The trick to solving today's word is by expecting a tricky word and not attempting to make guesses by finding common letters. We recommend using a starting word with uncommon letters in them.

Wordle 917 clues for December 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word O.

5. The word is often heard in mountain regions.

These are your clues. We tried our best to make guessing the word an easy affair. Now, go on and give the game your best effort. We are sure you will taste the victory. And if you are still doubtful, check the solution below.

Wordle 917 answer for December 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SLOPE. It means “a surface or piece of land that goes up or down”. Make sure to join this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

