Wordle 921 answer for December 27: Easy path ahead! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 921 answer for December 27: Today, the game has gone green. Consider this a bonus clue to solve the puzzle. But as the trend has been recently, the word of the day is again an easy one. But still, people have been losing their streak every day and this is why it happens. Usually, when a player gets stuck and cannot think of the next move, they make a random guess to see if something happens out of luck. But it is a very inefficient way of solving puzzles and does more harm than help. So, next time you find yourself stuck, just check these Wordle hints and clues to know how to move forward. And as always, if that's not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Wordle 921 hints for December 27

It's time to rejoice again as there are no repeated letters in today's puzzle either. There are no uncommon letters or letter arrangements to throw you off your game. The word itself is also very common. So, we would recommend finding the five unique letters and then just using logic thereafter. For the starter word, you can pick a consonant-heavy word. For more clues, check below.

Wordle 921 clues for December 27

1. Today's word begins with the letter D.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. One of the vowels in the word is A.

5. The remaining vowel is I.

We believe these clues have essentially revealed the entire word. Go on and give the game your best attempt and we are sure you will be able to easily crack it. If you have some confusion in your mind, then scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 921 answer for December 27

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is DAISY. It is, “a small white flower with a yellow centre, which usually grows wild in the grass”. Hope solving the puzzle today was a simple affair for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.