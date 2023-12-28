Wordle 922 answer for December 28: Easy as pie! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 922 answer for December 28: The month of December has been great for Wordle players with easy answers to the puzzle on most days. Yesterday's answer was DAISY, which is a flower and is a common word. Today is another such instance where the Wordle 922 answer can be guessed without too much fuss! That said, new players can find it a bit difficult to guess it in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 922 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 922 hints for December 28

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 922 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 922 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 922 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 922 clues for December 28

1. The word of the day starts with the letter L.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter N.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — What you do in school or college.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 922 answer below.

Wordle 922 answer for December 28

If you want to crack the Wordle 922 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 922 answer is LEARN. It is an adjective and refers to, “gain or acquire knowledge by study, experience or teaching,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Keep winning! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.