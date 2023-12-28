Icon
Home How To Wordle 922 answer for December 28: Easy as pie! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 922 answer for December 28: Easy as pie! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 922 answer for December 28: Today’s Wordle challenge can be solved in a jiffy! Want to maintain your winning streak? Check Wordle 922 hints, clues, and answer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 19:04 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 288 answer for April 3: Crack today’s word of the day with our easy Wordle hints and clues. (Divya/HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 288 answer for April 3: Crack today’s word of the day with our easy Wordle hints and clues. (Divya/HT Tech)

Wordle 922 answer for December 28: The month of December has been great for Wordle players with easy answers to the puzzle on most days. Yesterday's answer was DAISY, which is a flower and is a common word. Today is another such instance where the Wordle 922 answer can be guessed without too much fuss! That said, new players can find it a bit difficult to guess it in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 922 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 922 hints for December 28

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 922 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 922 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 922 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 922 clues for December 28

1. The word of the day starts with the letter L.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter N.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — What you do in school or college.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 922 answer below.

Wordle 922 answer for December 28

If you want to crack the Wordle 922 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 922 answer is LEARN. It is an adjective and refers to, “gain or acquire knowledge by study, experience or teaching,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Keep winning! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 19:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon