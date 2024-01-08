Wordle 922 answer for January 8: Extremely easy puzzle today! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 922 answer for January 8: Wordle players have enjoyed a good start to 2024 with straightforward answers on most days. While January 4's answer was quite puzzling, the rest of the Wordle puzzles have had relatively easy answers such as LUNGE, AGING, and TWIRL. Today is another such instance where the Wordle 922 answer can be guessed without too much fuss! That said, new players can find it a bit difficult to guess in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 922 hints, and clues here and scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 922 hints for January 8

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 922 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 922 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 922 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 922 clues for January 8

1. The word of the day starts with the letter F.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter L.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — The exams you take at the end of a school year.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 922 answer below.

Wordle 922 answer for January 8

If you want to crack the Wordle 922 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 922 answer is FINAL. It is an adjective and refers to, “coming at the end of a series,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Keep winning! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

