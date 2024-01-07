Wordle 932 Answer for January 7: It's Sunday! Check today’s hints, clues, solution

Wordle 932 answer for January 7: Today's Wordle puzzle is a bit easier than usual, giving us a break from the tough ones we've had recently. Since it's Sunday, thankfully, the puzzle is not too hard - even the inexperienced players might find it easy with their usual strategies. Solving this puzzle can be a nice and relaxing way to spend your Sunday. But be careful not to get too cocky as that may force you into making some mistakes - one wrong move could make you lose the game. To keep your winning streak, check out the Wordle hints and clues. They give you a good strategy and specific clues for each word, making solving the puzzle easy.

In Wordle, there's a new challenge every day, and some players may find it hard, especially when they're just starting. Making a good first guess is important. Whether you're in a hurry or dealing with a tricky word, keeping your winning streak going is simpler with a good starting point. If you need more help, don't worry- the solution is right at the bottom, just scroll down. Stay sharp and have fun with your Wordle adventure!

Wordle 932 hints for January 7

Before we look at the hints for today's Wordle word, it's important to note that the word doesn't have any repeated letters. This means you have to guess five different letters! The letters are common and arranged in a simple way. However, stay calm while solving the puzzle to get it right on the first try. Find the clues for today's Wordle 932 below to figure out the answer.

Wordle 932 clues for January 7

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains only one vowel 'O' in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. There are no remaining vowels in the word.

5. The word is referred to as a thing coated, filled, or has something to do with a rock.

We've made things simple for you; the solution is right there. Take a moment to look over the hints, and you'll be close to solving it. If you are stuck, simply scroll down for the solution and continue the task.

Wordle 932 answer for January 7

Attention! If you want to solve today's Wordle on your own, stop reading now. I'm giving you a final warning to avoid spoiling the answer.

Don't be annoyed if you struggled with today's Wordle! We're here to assist you.

Today's word is STONY, which is derived from the Old English word "stanig," which meant "made of stone" or "full of stones."

Now you're there! Keep having fun playing the game and learning new words. Come back tomorrow for new hints and clues to keep the challenge going.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

