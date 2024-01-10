Wordle 935 answer for January 10: Another easy puzzle today! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 935 answer for January 10: Another day, another easy Wordle puzzle to solve! That has been the case for the last few days, and it is the same today. The developers of the puzzle game have again offered a simple puzzle that can be solved in a flash! In fact, most players won't need the help of any hints or clues. Despite that, players are not recommended to take wild guesses, as only a handful of tries are allowed to guess the word. Therefore, players must use all their vocabulary while having a calm mind to solve Wordle 935 and keep their winning streak intact. All you need to do is check the Wordle 935 hints and clues below and think of the word that can make you the winner of today's game.

Wordle 935 hints for January 10

To start with, let us inform you that today's Wordle word is very common! Therefore, it is easy for players to guess it. To get the correct solution in just a few attempts, players are recommended first to guess all the letters, and then place them in an order to form a meaningful word. You can check the below-mentioned Wordle 935 clues to get to the answer in no time.

Wordle 935 clues for January 10

1. Today's 5-letter Wordle word starts with T.

2. There is just one vowel present in today's 5-letter Wordle word.

3. There is no repetition of letters.

4. The word ends with W.

5. BIGGEST HINT — It is a sudden action that we do with the arm.

With the above-mentioned Wordle 935 hints and clues, we hope you crack the answer in no time. However, if the puzzle still has left you scratching your head, then check out the answer to today's Wordle 935 below.

Wordle 935 answer for January 10

Take a pause and think! Though today's Wordle word is a bit difficult to crack, you can give it another try. However, if you are left with the last couple of attempts, or simply want to know the answer then find the same below.

The Wordle 935 answer is THREW. The word is an adjective and refers to, “propel (something) with force through the air by a movement of the arm and hand” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Go and be a winner now!

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!