Wordle 935 answer for January 10: Another easy puzzle today! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 935 answer for January 10: The developers of Wordle have gone easy again today! But if you’re still struggling to solve it, then check out hints, clues, and Wordle 935 answer for January 10.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 17:33 IST
Here are the best clues and hints to help you find the Wordle 935 answer for January 10. (HT Tech)
Here are the best clues and hints to help you find the Wordle 935 answer for January 10. (HT Tech)

Wordle 935 answer for January 10: Another day, another easy Wordle puzzle to solve! That has been the case for the last few days, and it is the same today. The developers of the puzzle game have again offered a simple puzzle that can be solved in a flash! In fact, most players won't need the help of any hints or clues. Despite that, players are not recommended to take wild guesses, as only a handful of tries are allowed to guess the word. Therefore, players must use all their vocabulary while having a calm mind to solve Wordle 935 and keep their winning streak intact. All you need to do is check the Wordle 935 hints and clues below and think of the word that can make you the winner of today's game.

Wordle 935 hints for January 10

To start with, let us inform you that today's Wordle word is very common! Therefore, it is easy for players to guess it. To get the correct solution in just a few attempts, players are recommended first to guess all the letters, and then place them in an order to form a meaningful word. You can check the below-mentioned Wordle 935 clues to get to the answer in no time.

Wordle 935 clues for January 10

1. Today's 5-letter Wordle word starts with T.

2. There is just one vowel present in today's 5-letter Wordle word.

3. There is no repetition of letters.

4. The word ends with W.

5. BIGGEST HINT — It is a sudden action that we do with the arm. 

With the above-mentioned Wordle 935 hints and clues, we hope you crack the answer in no time. However, if the puzzle still has left you scratching your head, then check out the answer to today's Wordle 935 below.

Wordle 935 answer for January 10

Take a pause and think! Though today's Wordle word is a bit difficult to crack, you can give it another try. However, if you are left with the last couple of attempts, or simply want to know the answer then find the same below.

The Wordle 935 answer is THREW. The word is an adjective and refers to, “propel (something) with force through the air by a movement of the arm and hand” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Go and be a winner now! 

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 17:33 IST
