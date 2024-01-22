Wordle 947 answer for January 22: Chance to grab an easy win! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 947 answer for January 22: Wordle players couldn't have imagined a better start to 2024 with easy answers on most days during the first month. Wordle players have come across words such as NORTH, LARGE, THING, LUNGE, AGING, BRIEF, and TWIRL, all of which can be guessed without too much difficulty. Today is another such day where Wordle's answer can be guessed easily! However, players are not advised to make random guesses with only a number of opportunities to go with. In such a case, it becomes tricky to keep your Wordle winning streak intact. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 947 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 947 hints for January 22

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 947 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 947 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 947 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 947 clues for January 22

1. The word of the day starts with the letter T.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter K.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is related to making adjustments!

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 947 answer below.

Wordle 947 answer for January 22

If you want to crack the Wordle 947 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 947 answer is TWEAK. It is a noun and refers to, “a a fine adjustment to a mechanism or system,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution

Also read other top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!