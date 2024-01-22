Icon
Home How To Wordle 947 answer for January 22: Chance to grab an easy win! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 947 answer for January 22: Chance to grab an easy win! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 947 answer for January 22: Escape the Monday blues by solving today’s Wordle puzzle! If you’re encountering problems, check Wordle 947 hints, clues, and answer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 18:17 IST
Icon
Wordle
Crack Wordle 947 answer for January 22 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Crack Wordle 947 answer for January 22 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (HT Tech)

Wordle 947 answer for January 22: Wordle players couldn't have imagined a better start to 2024 with easy answers on most days during the first month. Wordle players have come across words such as NORTH, LARGE, THING, LUNGE, AGING, BRIEF, and TWIRL, all of which can be guessed without too much difficulty. Today is another such day where Wordle's answer can be guessed easily! However, players are not advised to make random guesses with only a number of opportunities to go with. In such a case, it becomes tricky to keep your Wordle winning streak intact. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 947 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 947 hints for January 22

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 947 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 947 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 947 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 947 clues for January 22

1. The word of the day starts with the letter T.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter K.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is related to making adjustments!

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 947 answer below.

Wordle 947 answer for January 22

If you want to crack the Wordle 947 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 947 answer is TWEAK. It is a noun and refers to, “a a fine adjustment to a mechanism or system,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary. 

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution

Also read other top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 18:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon