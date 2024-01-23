Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: Beat the puzzle easily! Check these hints, clues here

Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: While solving Wordle, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. The people behind Wordle have been pretty generous this week as Monday's solution was fairly easy, and today's answer is the same. All you need to do is guess the 5-letter word to keep your winning streak intact. As always, players do not have access to any hints or clues and must solve Wordle on their own. In that case, guessing the first letter becomes crucial, as it becomes the first clue. If you are trying to crack the Wordle 948 answer, we are here to help you do it within 6 attempts. Just check our set of today's Wordle hints and clues to keep your winning streak intact.

Wordle 948 hints for January 23

Despite being a common word, Today's Wordle answer has what no puzzler wishes for – the repetition of letters! This letter in itself might take a couple of attempts for you to find. The good part is that its letter arrangement may not haunt you, which means, that once you have the letter, the rest of the task will be a piece of cake for you. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle 948 clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 948 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has just one vowel.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter S.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. There is a repetition of the letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It can be used as a synonym for short!

That should be enough for you to guess the answer to Wordle 948. If we give you any other hint, then it will almost reveal the solution to today's Wordle puzzle! Well, the master hint did the same! So go ahead and give it a try!

Wordle 948 answer for January 23

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Give it another try! However, if you are at your last attempt and are in search of the answer for today's Wordle, then check it out below.

The Wordle 948 answer is STILL which refers to, not moving or making a sound," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning today's Wordle! Be sure to check back for hints, clues, and answer to tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.

