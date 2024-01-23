Icon
Home How To Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: Beat the puzzle easily! Check these hints, clues here

Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: Beat the puzzle easily! Check these hints, clues here

Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: Yet another easy puzzle comes your way! It can be solved in a flash. Stuck? Don’t fret! Just check hints, clues and Wordle 948 answer for January 23.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 23 2024, 16:30 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: Guess the word right with the hints and clues given here. (Unsplash)
Wordle
Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: Guess the word right with the hints and clues given here. (Unsplash)

Wordle 948 Answer for January 23: While solving Wordle, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. The people behind Wordle have been pretty generous this week as Monday's solution was fairly easy, and today's answer is the same. All you need to do is guess the 5-letter word to keep your winning streak intact. As always, players do not have access to any hints or clues and must solve Wordle on their own. In that case, guessing the first letter becomes crucial, as it becomes the first clue. If you are trying to crack the Wordle 948 answer, we are here to help you do it within 6 attempts. Just check our set of today's Wordle hints and clues to keep your winning streak intact.

Wordle 948 hints for January 23

Despite being a common word, Today's Wordle answer has what no puzzler wishes for – the repetition of letters! This letter in itself might take a couple of attempts for you to find. The good part is that its letter arrangement may not haunt you, which means, that once you have the letter, the rest of the task will be a piece of cake for you. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle 948 clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 948 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has just one vowel.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter S.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. There is a repetition of the letters.

5. MASTER HINT: It can be used as a synonym for short!

That should be enough for you to guess the answer to Wordle 948. If we give you any other hint, then it will almost reveal the solution to today's Wordle puzzle! Well, the master hint did the same! So go ahead and give it a try!

Wordle 948 answer for January 23

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Give it another try! However, if you are at your last attempt and are in search of the answer for today's Wordle, then check it out below.

The Wordle 948 answer is STILL which refers to, not moving or making a sound," according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning today's Wordle! Be sure to check back for hints, clues, and answer to tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.

Also read other top stories today:

Worried AI will take your job? AI can't replace the majority of jobs right now in cost-effective ways, says a study that sought to address fears about AI replacing humans in a swath of industries. Know what it really means here.

Towards A Safer AI! No technology since nuclear fission will shape our collective future quite like artificial intelligence, so it's paramount AI systems are safe, secure, trustworthy and socially responsible. Dive in here.

Did AI Really Supercharge Microsoft? Was there a revolution? AI functionality, even really good AI functionality, is no silver bullet that can turn around an ailing product. Check out the reality here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 16:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon