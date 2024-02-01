Icon
Wordle 957 answer for February 1: No fuss today! The choice is simple, but still, check hints here

Wordle 957 answer for February 1: Today’s answer is fairly straightforward and can be solved without too much fuss! If you’re stuck, check Wordle 957 hints, clues, and answer here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 16:52 IST
Crack Wordle 957 answer for February 1 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (AP)
Crack Wordle 957 answer for February 1 with the help of the hints and clues mentioned below. (AP)

Wordle 957 answer for February 1: January was one of the easiest months we've seen when it comes to Wordle. With straightforward answers such as LUNGE, AGING, TWIRL, BUKLY, and LUNCH in the last month, most players would have enjoyed long winning streaks without breaking a sweat. The start of February has also become easy, with yet another simple Wordle answer to guess today. That said, new Wordle players might feel a bit overwhelmed due to a lack of any hints or clues. Making random guesses is not advised since players only have a limited number of attempts. But don't fret! We've got your back. 

If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 957 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 957 hints for February 1

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 957 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 957 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 957 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 957 clues for February 1

1. The word of the day starts with the letter A.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are three vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is used to describe a person, animal or plant.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 957 answer below.

Wordle 957 answer for February 1

If you want to crack the Wordle 957 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 957 answer is ALIVE. It is an adjective and refers to “living, not dead”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak intact on the first day of February! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 16:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

