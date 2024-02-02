Wordle 958 answer for February 2: Big conundrum today! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 958 answer for February 2: After several weeks of fairly straightforward answers, the developers of Wordle have thrown in a head-scratching puzzle! Players have recently come across words such as AGING, LUNGE, TWIRL and ALIVE, all of which can be guessed without too much fuss. However, that is not the case today. Wordle 958 answer will leave most players scrambling for clues! So, if you're on your third or fourth attempt, it is not advisable to keep on guessing as you can break your winning streak in a flash. If you're stuck and cannot figure out the Wordle 958 answer, then check out these hints and clues. And if you're here for the answer, then scroll down to the bottom to find it.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle 958 hints for February 2

Today's Wordle is a tricky affair! If you are planning to begin the puzzle with vowel-rich words such as AUDIO, EQUIP, QUIET, and more, then you are on the right path. Furthermore, the word contains no repeated letters, making it somewhat easier for you to guess with minimal attempts. However, if you ever feel completely stumped, don't waste your attempts. Check out the Wordle 958 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 958 clues for February 2

1. The word contains just one vowel.

2. The word begins with the letter C.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is also linked to one of the most common structural birth defects.

With the final hint, the Wordle 958 answer has almost been revealed. So, go ahead and give today's puzzle a try. However, if you're still stuck and on your last attempt, then scroll down to find the solution to Wordle 958.

Wordle 958 answer for February 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance if you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your own.

Today's word is CLEFT. It refers to split, divided, or partially divided into two”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your winning streak in Wordle intact! Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

