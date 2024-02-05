Wordle 961 answer for February 5: Keep your winning streak intact! Check hints, clues here

Wordle 961 answer for February 5: In the last three days, Wordle players have come across tricky answers. Words such as CLEFT, VERGE, and MICRO are complex and can leave new Wordle players confused. However, that is not the case today. Wordle players who are into science might be able to guess today's answer effortlessly. However, guessing the word still remains a gamble, and with only a handful of tries allowed, is it really worth breaking your winning streak? If you're stuck while solving Wordle 961, you can take advantage of hints, and clues for the same. You can even find the answer here, however, we will advise you to first try solving Wordle 961 yourself. Maintain your winning streak with these Wordle 961 hints and clues.

Wordle 961 hints for February 5

Today's Wordle word is extremely easy and contains commonly used letters. All you need to do is guess a 5 letter word and hit enter. Wordle will highlight the correct letter in an accurate place with a Green colour. Yellow will tell you that the alphabet is right but not correctly placed.

Check out the hints and clues below.

Wordle 961 clues for February 5

1. Today's 5-letter Wordle word starts with R.

2. There are two vowels in the word.

3. There is a repetition of letters.

4. The word ends with L.

5. Biggest hint — It is what the same side of the magnets do.

And here you get all the clues and hints. With the big hint at the end, you can now easily solve Wordle 961 and keep your winning streak intact! However, if you're still finding the answer too difficult, then check out the Wordle 961 answer below.

Wordle 961 answer for February 5

Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 961 answer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. However, if you want to know the answer to the Wordle 961 challenge then it is right below.

The Wordle 961 answer is REPEL. It means “drive or force (an attack or attacker) back or away”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Here you go, WINNER! All the best for your next Wordle challenge. Check back again for hints, clues and answers to tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.

