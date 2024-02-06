Wordle 962 answer for February 6: Claim an easy win! Just check hints, clues here

Wordle 962 answer for February 6: After yesterday's head-scratching puzzle, Wordle 962 is one of the easiest puzzles we've seen in a while! 2024 has been an easy year for Wordle players so far, with fairly straightforward solutions on most days. Wordle players have recently come across words such as NORTH, LARGE, THING, LUNGE, AGING, BRIEF, and TWIRL, all of which can be guessed without too much difficulty. Today is another such day where Wordle's answer can be guessed easily! However, players are not advised to make random guesses with only a number of opportunities to go with. In such a case, it becomes tricky to keep your Wordle winning streak intact. But worry not! We've got your back. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check Wordle 962 hints, and clues here. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

Wordle 962 hints for February 6

Today's Wordle word is an easy one! The word is often used in everyday conversations, therefore one doesn't need a very strong vocabulary to get it right in the first few attempts. To solve Wordle 962 quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 962 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 962 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 962 clues for February 6

1. The word of the day starts with the letter W.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter H.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a type of a question.

With the above-mentioned hints and clues, we have made your work easier! Now try figuring out the Wordle word for today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 962 answer below.

Wordle 962 answer for February 6

If you want to crack the Wordle 962 answer on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The Wordle 962 answer is WHICH. It is a noun and refers to, “asking for information specifying one or more people or things from a definite set,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

