Wordle answer for March 16: Puzzle number 1001! Check hints, clues and answer to solve it swiftly

Wordle answer for March 16: Wordle answer today is a very simple word that is very frequently used. Check these hints and clues for Wordle today and make your strategy.

Mar 16 2024, 09:32 IST
Wordle answer for March 16: You can solve the puzzle without losing your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and answer. (HT Tech)

Wordle answer for March 16: Sometimes Wordle puzzles can be tough. You might almost win but then miss the answer. If that happened to you yesterday, don't worry! The game developers have made it easier to ensure your Saturday is relatively worry-free. The puzzle is back with a new, simple answer! Having said that, by now most people who play this game regularly know that nothing in Wordle is simple and everything has to be worked on, letter by letter to get it right. If you're concerned about losing your winning streak, now's the time to check out Wordle hints and clues to help you out.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game made by Josh Wardle and put out by the New York Times every day. In this game, you get a grid with 5 rows and 6 columns of empty boxes. You have to put the right letters in to make a word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle doesn't give you any clues, so it's a bit tough. Also, you only get 6 tries to guess 5 letters right. When you guess a letter right and it's in the right spot, the box turns green.

Also read: Google Gemini could expose sensitive information; researcher warns about the abuse of chatbot

Wordle hints

To crack Wordle without wasting guesses, players need to stay concentrated and keep calm. First, make sure you've got the right letters, then arrange them correctly for the answer. Take a look at our helpful clues and tips before you start.

Wordle clues below.

Wordle clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter T.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter C.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is used to describe air that is unbreathable or unhealthy.

Now, give it a try! If you're still confused on the puzzle and want to know the solution, check out the Wordle answer below today.

Also read: Cybercriminals exploiting eSIM tech to hijack data, access bank accounts, warn researchers

Wordle answer for March 16

Want to figure out the solution by yourself? Feel free to give it a try! If, however, this is your final try, see the Wordle answer for March 16 below.

The answer for Wordle today is TOXIC. It refers to “a substance containing or being poisonous material especially when capable of causing death or serious debilitation.” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Today's game belongs to you! Don't forget to return tomorrow for more Wordle hints, clues, and answer.

