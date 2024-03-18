Wordle answer for March 19: Get it right the first time! Check hints, clues and answer

Wordle answer for March 19: Did you get a chance to solve yesterday's Wordle puzzle? If not, then you missed a great chance to increase your Wordle winning streak! Yesterday's answer was SPELT, and it was one of the easiest words we have come across this month so far. Could that be the case today as well? It depends. While most seasoned players won't struggle to get today's Wordle word correctly, new players who don't have an expansive vocabulary might run into trouble. Thus, to get it correctly, players are advised to have a calm mind. If you're running out of attempts, then check out the hints, clues and Wordle answer for March 19.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle hints

In order to guess the word correctly, Wordle players must avoid wasting any attempts by making random guesses. Instead, they must have a calm mind and a proper strategy to solve it. To get the answer right in the minimum number of guesses, players may first get the letters correctly, and then arrange them to make a meaningful word that might turn out to be the Wordle answer. If you're still struggling, then check out Wordle clues below.

Wordle clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter A.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are three vowels in today's word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a synonym for ‘to live in a place'.

That's it! We've almost given away the answer with that last clue. This is your chance to get the Wordle answer right, so go ahead and give the puzzle a try! If you still can't get it right, then don't fret. Check out the Wordle answer for March 19 below.

Wordle answer for March 19

LAST WARNING! You can still go back and give the puzzle another shot! But if you're on one of your last attempts and don't want to break your winning streak, then check out the Wordle answer for March 19 below.

The answer for Wordle today is ABIDE. It refers to “to live or stay somewhere,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on solving Wordle successfully! Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

