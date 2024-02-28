 Wordle today: Devilish answer awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for February 28 | How-to
Feb 28 2024
Wordle today: Make use of these hints and clues to make quick work of Wordle today. (AFP)
Wordle today: Did you get the answer to Wordle yesterday correctly? It was a straightforward solution that did not require much deliberation. The Wordle answer yesterday was SENSE, a common word that is used often in everyday conversations. So, if you did get it right, then congratulations! If not, today is another chance for you to kickstart your Wordle streak. The answer today is not exactly simple, but is a known word. To get it correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. You must think about the word keeping it in line with the hint and the clues for Wordle today provided below. 

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Thinking randomly can be trouble for you when you have to guess the word in limited attempts. With the help of the hints and clues, your thoughts get a direction and hence make it a bit easier to guess the answer. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 984 clues mentioned below.

Don't Fret! We are not revealing the Wordle solution here. These are the hints and clues to guide you towards the solution. To start off, there is no repeated letter in the word. But the challenge is that it does contain vowels, raising the difficulty bar. So, if you find yourself stuck, just check the clues below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter D.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter L.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another name for Satan, the fallen angel according to Christian and Jewish belief.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution to Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 28

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. But, if you are in search of the answer for Wordle today, then it is right here!

The answer for Wordle today is DEVIL. It refers to “the supreme spirit of evil in Christian and Jewish belief,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling and near the end of your limited attempts, just scroll down to check the solution.

