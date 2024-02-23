Wordle today: Don’t break a sweat! Check hints, clues and answer for February 23

Wordle today: This week has been an easy affair for Wordle players as they have come across words such as PRICE, MATCH, BUILD, and HEAVY. All of the aforementioned words are common and are used in everyday conversations, making the puzzle easy to crack. Today you have another strong chance of getting to the 5 letter Wordle word on your own. However, we recommend that you should be sure as there are only limited attempts to crack the answer and you have to protect your winning streak. Even a small mistake can cost you the game and with just six attempts, there is not enough space to take risks. So, if you're in a fix, then we have listed the hints and clues for Wordle today. And if you wish to find the answer, scroll to the bottom.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times daily. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle answer has a repetition of letters, finding which is paramount to your victory. But if you can find it, then solving the puzzle will be very easy. The word today is very common and we are sure that even with just three to four letters, you will be able to solve Wordle today.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter A.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter T.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for being separated.

Those are your clues. You have been given two out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer for Wordle today below.

Wordle today: Answer for February 23

wait! Today's game is easy and you can crack it on your own. Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. However, if you're on your last attempt, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is APART. It refers to “separated by a specified distance in time or space,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

We left ample Wordle clues and hints for you and hope they were enough to take you to your win. Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints and clues.

