Wordle today: Easy win coming your way! Check hints, clues and answer for February 20

Wordle today: Yesterday was an easy day for Wordle players, with a straightforward answer, which was PRICE. Most will find today's answer to be the same. The letters used in the word are common and their arrangement is not complex at all, therefore, players should get answer for Wordle today expeditiously. While solving the puzzle, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. If you find yourself stuck at any stage, you just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has been provided at the bottom.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle is a common word and does not have a repetition of letters. That said, you must have a calm mind to get all the letters right. Players are advised to first guess all the letters correctly and then place them to form a meaningful word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 976 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter M.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter H.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for contest.

And here you go with the best hints and clues for Wordle today. We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 976 answer with the help of these hints and clues. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 20

WAIT! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today? You can give the puzzle another chance! But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is MATCH. It refers to “a contest in which people or teams compete against each other in a particular sport,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations! Hope the puzzle didn't cause you too much trouble. Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, and find more clues and hints here.

