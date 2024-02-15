Wordle today: Head-scratching solution! Check hints, clues and answer for February 15

Wordle today: The last two days have been tricky for Wordle players with answers such as SCRAM and TALON. If you expected the third day to be easy, then you'll be disappointed. The Wordle answer today is yet another challenge and could leave many scratching their heads! New Wordle players might struggle to guess it in the limited number of attempts. To ensure the winning streak, you can easily access check Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle.

If you have already been through the game halfway and are unable to guess the right word, then you can simply scroll down to the bottom and find the solution for Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times daily. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Wordle today does not contain repeated letters, something that no player wishes for. However, it still is a complex word and is rarely used in daily conversations. It is a clothing item. To solve it easily, begin with vowel-rich words and follow an elimination strategy. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 971 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter A.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter T.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for cravat.

That's all! We believe these are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 15

WAIT! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today? You can give the puzzle another chance! But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is ASCOT. It refers to, “a man's broad silk necktie,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations winner! Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

