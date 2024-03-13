Wordle today: Historic 999th puzzle awaits! Check hints, clues and answer for March 14

Wordle today: The last few days have been tricky for Wordle players as they've come across challenging words. While the Wordle answer for March 13 was LOCAL, a relatively easy word, the previous two days proved to be difficult. Players came across words such as HEAVE and PESKY which aren't used in everyday conversations. But what about the Wordle challenge today? Players are in luck as a fairly straightforward answer has been provided. To get it right, all you need to do is figure out the letters, find out their correct positioning and make the Wordle word of the day. If you're struggling with it, then check out hints, clues and answer to Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

In Wordle, players must not waste chances and should stay focused. This is essential to winning the game in the limited number of attempts. Before diving into today's Wordle clues, you should know that the word is common and is used in everyday conversations. While it can be guessed easily, players need to be calm and ponder over the below-mentioned Wordle clues to get the answer right.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a synonym of ‘after'.

That's it! We almost gave away the answer with that last clue. Now, go ahead and give Wordle 999 a try. If you still find yourself stuck, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 14

If you want to crack the answer for Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the answer, then check it out below.

The answer for Wordle today is SINCE. It refers to “a from a particular time in the past until a later time, or until now,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Congratulations! Today's game is yours. Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

