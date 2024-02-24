 Wordle today: No stress day! Still, to be sure, check hints, clues and answer too | How-to
Wordle today: Not a tough test today, but the presence of repeated letters might pose a challenge! Explore the Wordle clues, hints, and answer here to secure your victory in the game.

Feb 24 2024
Wordle today: To solve today's Wordle challenge, look through some of the best hints and clues.
Wordle today: To solve today's Wordle challenge, look through some of the best hints and clues. (Divya/HT Tech)

Wordle today: Happy Saturday! Hope you're having a chill weekend. Wordle this week was a breeze with easy words like PRICE, MATCH, BUILD, and HEAVY. These words are pretty common and show up in everyday chats, making the puzzle a walk in the park for most people. Today, you have a good chance of figuring out the 5-letter Wordle word on your own. Just be careful, as you only have a few attempts to get it right, and you don't want to break your winning streak. With only six tries, it's not the time to take risks. If you're feeling stuck, don't worry! We've got hints and clues for you at the bottom. Scroll down if you want to find the answer.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game by Josh Wardle and it is now featured in the New York Times every day. In the game, you see a grid with empty boxes. Your job is to fill those boxes with letters to make a real word. It's not like crossword puzzles becauseWordle doesn't give you any hints. You have to guess the right letters in the right order, and you only get 6 tries to do it. If you guess a letter right and put it in the right spot, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

The Wordle answer for today has a repeated letter, and it's crucial to find it for you to win. Once you spot the repeated letter, solving the puzzle becomes quite simple. The word for today is very common, and we're confident that even with just three to four letters, you'll be able to solve Wordle today.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter P.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter R.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — This is what a person in a famous fairy tale does for a living.

These are the hints for you. Of the five letters, two have been given to you. You should have the word if you only give it a brief thought. But if you're still unclear, just scroll down below for the Wordle answer for today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 24

Hold on! Today's game is simple, and you can solve it by yourself. If you don't want the answer to today's Wordle, don't keep reading. But if you're on your last try, you can find the solution below for today's Wordle.

The answer for Wordle today is PIPER. It is a noun. It means "one who plays the bagpipe," according to Webster's New World College Dictionary.

We gave you lots of clues and hints for Wordle, and we hope they helped you win. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

