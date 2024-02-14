Wordle today: Perplexing puzzle! Check hints, clues and answer for February 14

Wordle today: In the last week, Wordle players have come across answers such as SCRAM, PASTA, and FRIED, which are fairly easy to guess. However, that isn't the case today. Wordle 870 answer is a perplexing word that could leave new players confused. Therefore, players must use their vocabulary and have a calm mind in order to make the correct guesses. Blindly entering random words isn't advised as only a limited number of tries are given to the players. It is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but in moments of uncertainty, there is no need to panic. You just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The answer for Wordle today has been provided at the bottom.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

While today's Wordle answer does not have any repetition of letters, it is a very rare word that is not often used in everyday conversations. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle clues below to get more information about the word. Players are advised to begin with vowel-rich words and follow an elimination strategy. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 970 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter T.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter N.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a sharp body part of a bird.

That's all! We believe these are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 14

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 970 answer now or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is TALON. It refers to, “a claw, especially one belonging to a bird of prey,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on keeping your Wordle streak intact! Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Check back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, more clues, and new strategies.

