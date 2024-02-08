 Wordle today: Solve it in a flash! Check hints, clues and answer for February 8 | How-to
Wordle today: Solve it in a flash! Check hints, clues and answer for February 8

Wordle today: Wordle 964 for February 8 can be solved in a flash! If you’re struggling to solve the puzzle, then check out hints, clues and answer for Wordle today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 17:33 IST
Solve Wordle today easily! Check hints, clues and more, for February 8 puzzle. (Unsplash)
Solve Wordle today easily! Check hints, clues and more, for February 8 puzzle. (Unsplash)

Wordle today: So far this year, Wordle players have come across words such as WHICH, ALICE, NORTH, BRIEF, and AFTER, all of which can be solved without too much fuss. Thus, 2024 has been a good start for Wordle players. If you're new to the game, it is the best time to start right now, with fairly straightforward answers expected on most days. That said, players are advised not to make random guesses and waste their attempts. If you wish to solve Wordle today easily, then check out hints, clues for the puzzle. And scroll down to the very end if you'd like to view the answer to today's puzzle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

To solve Wordle today quickly, players are advised to figure out the letters in the first two or three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 964 word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 964 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter P.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a type of word that classifies as a noun.

With the hints and clues mentioned above, we have almost given away the Wordle 964 answer! Now try figuring out the Wordle today! However, if you are still struggling, you can look for the correct Wordle 964 answer below.

Wordle today: Answer for February 8

If you want to crack Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution However, if you are running out of attempts and want to know the answer then here you go.

The answer for Wordle today is PLACE. It refers to, “a particular position, point, or area in space,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations winner! We hope your winning streak remains intact! Check back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints, clues and answer.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 17:33 IST
