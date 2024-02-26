Wordle today: What Monday blues? Check hints, clues and answer for February 26

If you were expecting Monday blues with the Wordle answer today, then you'll be relieved to know that it isn't the case, Over the weekend, Wordle players faced two tricky words - SMITH and PIPER, both of which are uncommon. Thus, it was a tricky affair. However, the answer for Wordle today is a simple word that is common and used in everyday conversations. This means you'll not have to spend hours figuring out the answer to Wordle today. That said, we advise caution while solving the puzzle as players only have a limited number of attempts to solve the puzzle. Even one wrong move on your last attempt can break your winning streak in the game.

If you're stuck and struggling to go ahead in the puzzle, then just scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has also been provided at the bottom.

What is Wordle?.

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle is a common word and does not have a repetition of letters. However, it does have vowels. Players are advised first to guess all the letters correctly and then place them to form a meaningful word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 982 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter O.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter N.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word that is used to describe something that occurs on many occasions.

And here you go with the best hints and clues for Wordle today. We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 982 answer with the help of these hints and clues. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 26

STOP! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer for Wordle today. However, if you are ready to check it, then sneak a peek below.

The answer for Wordle today is OFTEN. It refers to “having a great weight,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

That's it. We left ample Wordle clues and hints for you and hope they were enough to take you to your win. Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints and clues.

