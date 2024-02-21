Wordle today: Yet another simple answer! Check hints, clues and answer for February 21

Wordle today: The start of this week has been fun for Wordle players, with relatively easy answers on the first two days. Monday's puzzle brought PRICE as the solution, while MATCH was the Wordle answer for Tuesday. Both words are very common and are often used in everyday conversations. That is expected to be the case today as well, and the answer for Wordle today can be solved in a flash! That said, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. If you're stuck and struggling to go ahead in the puzzle, then just scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has also been provided at the bottom.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle is a common word and does not have a repetition of letters. That said, you must have a calm mind to get all the letters right. Players are advised first to guess all the letters correctly and then place them to form a meaningful word. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 977 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter B.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter D.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for ‘to construct'.

And here you go with the best hints and clues for Wordle today. We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 977 answer with the help of these hints and clues. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 21

WAIT! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today? You can give the puzzle another chance! But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is BUILD. It refers to “construct by putting parts or material together.,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations! Hope the puzzle didn't cause you too much trouble. Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, and find more clues and hints here.

Also read other top stories today:

Deepfakes affecting our brain? AI-created images and audio are so good most people can't tell them from the real thing. But we can rely on critical thinking instead. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Lockbit ransomware gang in lockup! The US has charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world. Check it all out here.

Tinder targets fraudsters! Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when AI can make it hard to tell who's real and crime is rising on dating apps. The new verification process requires a valid driver's license or passport and a self-recorded video. Know what it is all about here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!