World Password Day: How to secure your digital life

On World Password Day today, know how important passwords are in protecting you from online threats.

Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
iPhone
3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro
4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
World Password Day
On World Password Day, take action and pledge to use the strongest possible passwords to beat bad actors online. (Pixabay)

It is World Password Day today and it is the best opportunity to sit back and take stock about how well you have secured your digital life from hackers and other online bad actors.

Everyone is heavily reliant on passwords to protect their sensitive information including online banking, mail and social media accounts. Notably, passwords are the gatekeepers to our digital lives and if anything goes wrong there, you can face a lot of embarrassment at best and huge financial losses at the worst, not to mention stress and frustration.

To keep passwords safe and secure, various cybersecurity brands develop new and innovative ways to protect against cyber threats, including advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication.

So, on World Password Day, you should prioritize password protection and take action to strengthen your digital security. Here are some cybersecurity brands that secure digital life. They offer password management tools to help individuals and organizations protect against cyber threats.

Barracuda Networks: "The importance of password security cannot be overstated. As a cloud-first security solutions provider, we urge individuals and organizations to make a conscious effort to improve their password hygiene. This includes using complex and unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and avoiding password reuse," says Parag Khurana, Country Manager.

"It is also essential to recognize that cyber threats are constantly evolving, and password security measures must keep pace with them. By prioritizing password security, we can minimize the risk of cyberattacks and protect our digital assets," Khurana added.

Quick Heal Technologies: "Strong passwords, regular updates, and two-factor authentication are essential for enhanced protection against cyberattacks. Password protection is a collective responsibility, and we must work together to take proactive measures and stay informed about the latest threats," says Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Jt. MD & CTO.

NOVENTIQ: "Your password acts as the first line of defense against unauthorized access to your confidential information, and it is essential to create strong and unique passwords for all your accounts. In today's digital landscape, cyberattacks have become increasingly frequent and sophisticated. Thus, it has become crucial to adopt robust security measures, such as creating strong passwords, regularly changing them, and enabling multi-factor authentication. So, let's take this opportunity to review our password practices and pledge to keep our personal and professional information secure." says Rocio Herraiz, Head of Global Communications.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets