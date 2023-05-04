World Password Day: How to secure your digital life

It is World Password Day today and it is the best opportunity to sit back and take stock about how well you have secured your digital life from hackers and other online bad actors.

Everyone is heavily reliant on passwords to protect their sensitive information including online banking, mail and social media accounts. Notably, passwords are the gatekeepers to our digital lives and if anything goes wrong there, you can face a lot of embarrassment at best and huge financial losses at the worst, not to mention stress and frustration.

To keep passwords safe and secure, various cybersecurity brands develop new and innovative ways to protect against cyber threats, including advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication.

So, on World Password Day, you should prioritize password protection and take action to strengthen your digital security. Here are some cybersecurity brands that secure digital life. They offer password management tools to help individuals and organizations protect against cyber threats.

Barracuda Networks: "The importance of password security cannot be overstated. As a cloud-first security solutions provider, we urge individuals and organizations to make a conscious effort to improve their password hygiene. This includes using complex and unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and avoiding password reuse," says Parag Khurana, Country Manager.

"It is also essential to recognize that cyber threats are constantly evolving, and password security measures must keep pace with them. By prioritizing password security, we can minimize the risk of cyberattacks and protect our digital assets," Khurana added.

Quick Heal Technologies: "Strong passwords, regular updates, and two-factor authentication are essential for enhanced protection against cyberattacks. Password protection is a collective responsibility, and we must work together to take proactive measures and stay informed about the latest threats," says Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Jt. MD & CTO.

NOVENTIQ: "Your password acts as the first line of defense against unauthorized access to your confidential information, and it is essential to create strong and unique passwords for all your accounts. In today's digital landscape, cyberattacks have become increasingly frequent and sophisticated. Thus, it has become crucial to adopt robust security measures, such as creating strong passwords, regularly changing them, and enabling multi-factor authentication. So, let's take this opportunity to review our password practices and pledge to keep our personal and professional information secure." says Rocio Herraiz, Head of Global Communications.