Icon
Home How To Worried about data breaches? Lock your Aadhaar biometrics this way and know the secret of device isolation

Worried about data breaches? Lock your Aadhaar biometrics this way and know the secret of device isolation

The alleged data breach in India that reportedly leaked Aadhaar and other information of 81.5 crore individuals, may seem scary but you can still protect your data by locking your biometrics on UIDAI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 08:59 IST
Icon
Aadhaar update
Biometric locking and device isolation can be critical to protect you from any future data breaches. (REUTERS)
Aadhaar update
Biometric locking and device isolation can be critical to protect you from any future data breaches. (REUTERS)

On October 31, a report revealed that allegedly, India's biggest data breach had occurred recently, that leaked personal information, including Aadhaar card data of 81.5 crore on the dark web. Cybersecurity is becoming an important thing to be aware of in this day and age, as such breaches affect all of us, irrespective of who we are. Once such data is leaked, bad actors can use it to forge fake identities and conduct criminal activities. So, is it a hopeless cause since hackers are directly attacking the government servers and not individuals? Not really. With smart choices like locking up your Aadhaar biometric data and device isolation, you do make a difference.

Locking up your Aadhaar biometric data

As per UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), biometric locking/unlocking is a service that allows an Aadhaar holder to lock and temporarily unlock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen the privacy and confidentiality of the resident's biometrics data.

Once you lock your biometric, your fingerprint, iris, and face as a biometric modality will be locked. After biometric locking, the Aadhaar holder will not be able to perform the Aadhaar authentication using the above-mentioned biometric modalities.

In simple terms, if you do not plan to use biometric modality as a way to prove your identity, then it would make sense to lock up this data, and it will not be available for the hacker to steal easily, as another layer of protection will appear. Further, this protection is also helpful in cases where you feel the attacker may already have this data and might use it to illegally get into systems.

This is how you can lock and unlock your Aadhaar biometric data

1. First, you should go to UIDAI's official portal - https://resident.uidai.gov.in/bio-lock

2. Before proceeding, generate a 16-digit Virtual ID (VID), as only VID can Lock/Unlock the Aadhaar.

3. Return to the above-mentioned URL and log in with your Aadhaar and OTP.

4. Enter your UID number and the captcha code to proceed.

5. Next, you'll receive an OTP on your registered mobile. Enter that on the computer.

6. Activate the 'Enable locking feature'.

You can also disable it using the same method.

Device isolation

When you use this method, you must understand the basics of device isolation. Device isolation essentially means that you compartmentalize the tasks of a sensitive nature so that even if there is malware in either or both of your devices, it still will not be able to hack your account or get to your data. For example, device isolation in the above-mentioned task would be not to open the Aadhaar portal on your phone where you are supposed to receive the OTP. That way even if your phone has malware, it will not know the OTP and will not be able to use your ID to trigger OTP secretively to steal your data.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 08:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon