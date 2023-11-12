Icon
Home How To Worried about your child’s screen time? Check how to turn on the iPhone Communication Safety feature

Worried about your child’s screen time? Check how to turn on the iPhone Communication Safety feature

Are you concerned about your child's safety in terms of what kind of content he or she is viewing? Know how to benefit from the iPhone’s Communication Safety feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2023, 13:47 IST
Icon
iPhone 14
Know how to turn on the Communication Safety feature on iPhone. (Pexels)
iPhone 14
Know how to turn on the Communication Safety feature on iPhone. (Pexels)

Nowadays, parents' biggest concern about their children is the increasing screen time and the type of content they are exposed to on the internet and social media platforms. To solve the problem, Apple has released some Communication Safety features that enable parents to protect their children. Furthermore, with the introduction of iOS 17, the features are more enhanced and improved. Know more about the iPhone's communication Safety features and how it works.

What is the iPhone Communications Safety feature?

The Communication safety feature has been integrated in all iPhones to safeguard children. The feature was introduced with the iOS 15.2 update, however, with the iOS 17 update, its functionality has been improved. Earlier, the feature only worked for the Messages app which used to warn children of sensitive content. Now, it applies to AirDrop, Contact Posters, FaceTime messages, and others. This feature basically, blurs any inappropriate or nude images. The iOS 17 update now also scans videos to protect minors from viewing any harmful image or video.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to enable Communication Safety feature on your iPhone?

  • Go to the settings app on your iPhone
  • Find “Screen time” and tap on it.
  • Now you will have to select the name of your child from your family group.
  • Now go to “Communication safety”
  • Turn on the toggle alongside “Check for sensitive photo”

If as a parent, you are in search of help for your children, then you can also visit the “Child safety resources” to seek guidance. Note that the advanced Communication safety features can only be accessed when your child's iPhone is updated with the iOS 17 version. Now, you will be able to protect your child by only showing age-appropriate content. Furthermore, you don't always have to spy on what they doing. Try out this child safety feature today and see how it works out for you and your children.

Adults too can take advantage of a similar feature by turning on the “sensitive content warning” feature in their iPhones. It functions much like the Communication Safety feature.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 13:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon