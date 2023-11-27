Icon
Write faster and smarter with Google Docs voice typing tool; just check out this cool feature

Write faster and smarter with Google Docs voice typing tool; just check out this cool feature

Want to write without typing? Explore the magic of Google docs' voice typing. Speak your words, save time, and enjoy a smoother writing experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 15:12 IST
Need to write a document but short on time? Google Docs has a cool feature called Voice Typing that can save the day. It lets you talk, and like magic, your words show up on the screen. The Google Docs voice typing tool is available in Google Docs and Google Slides speaker notes, and it's super useful. However, keep in mind that it only works in Chrome browsers, and some cool features like voice commands for editing and formatting are limited to certain languages.

Imagine not having to wrestle with writer's block or dealing with sore wrists from typing too much. With Google Docs speech-to-text tool, you can turn your spoken words into written text effortlessly, saving you time and energy. Plus, you'll say farewell to typos and welcome a smoother writing experience.

Here's a quick guide on how to use Google Docs Voice Typing Tool:

Step 1: Turn on Your Microphone

Before you start talking to your computer, make sure your microphone is on and working. Mic setups can be different, so check your computer manual for details. Usually, you'll find microphone settings in System Preferences on a Mac or the Control Panel on a PC.

Step 2: Use Voice Typing

1. Ensure your microphone is working.

2. Open a document in Google Docs using a Chrome browser.

3. Click on "Tools" and select "Voice typing." A little microphone box will pop up.

4. Click the microphone when you're ready to start speaking.

5. Speak clearly at a normal volume and pace (check below for tips on using punctuation).

6. When you're done, click the microphone again.

Correcting Mistakes While Voice Typing

If you make a mistake, no worries. Move your cursor to the mistake and fix it without turning off the microphone. Once corrected, put the cursor back where you want to continue. Right-click on words underlined in gray for suggestions.

Step 3: Use Voice Commands

Once you have started voice typing, you can use commands to edit and format your document. For example, you can say "Select paragraph," "italics," or "Go to the end of the line."

Tips:

  • Voice commands work in English only. Your account language and document language must both be English.
  • Voice commands are not available in Slides speaker notes.

Now you're all set to let your words flow without the hassle of typing. Give it a try, and see how easy and fun voice typing can be!

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 14:28 IST
