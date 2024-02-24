 X rolls out search filters for premium iOS users: Know how to tailor your search now | How-to
X rolls out search filters for premium iOS users: Know how to tailor your search now

X rolls out search filters for premium iOS users: Know how to tailor your search now

Elon Musk's X has rolled out search filters for premium iOS users. Now, they can effortlessly refine searches based on date, language, location, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 10:37 IST
Billiionaire Elon Musk-owned X unveils search filters for premium iOS users that offer enhanced post sorting by date, language, location, and more. (AFP)

In a move to enhance user experience, X has unveiled a comprehensive search filter feature, set to redefine how premium iOS users navigate the platform. This latest feature, as announced by X designer Andrea Conway, will empower users to effortlessly sift through posts based on criteria such as date, language, location, and more.

Conway shared the news on X, proclaiming, "v1 search filters are live!!!! (for premium users on iOS rn)." This development marks a significant step forward in X's commitment to providing tailored and efficient search functionalities.

On the other hand, last year, X launched a feature enabling audio and video calls, initially exclusive to Premium subscribers. In a recent update shared by X engineer Enrique Barragan and CEO Linda Yaccarino, the platform is extending this capability to a broader user base, transcending the Premium subscription constraints. Previously limited to X Premium, a subscription service offering enhanced features like post editing, extended video uploads, and text formatting, non-subscribers can now access the audio and video call functionality. This move aims to democratize communication tools on X, providing a more inclusive experience beyond the Premium subscriber tier.

Unlock the Power of Advanced Search

For those seeking to delve into their treasure trove of past posts or locate specific content, the newly introduced advanced search feature promises a seamless and targeted search experience. Accessible to users logged in on X.com, this feature enables a nuanced refinement of search results based on various parameters.

How to Utilise Advanced Search

1. Enter your search query into the search bar on X.com.

2. Click on Advanced search, located beneath Search filters on the upper right of your results page. Alternatively, click More options and then Advanced search.

3. Complete the relevant fields to fine-tune your search results. See below for useful tips.

4. Click Search to unveil your refined results.

Refine Your Advanced Search: Tips and Tricks

Users can wield the power of advanced search to precisely refine results using a variety of fields:

Words

  • Posts containing all specific words in any position (e.g., "X" and "search").
  • Posts with exact phrases (e.g., "X search").
  • Posts containing any of the specified words (e.g., "X" or "search").
  • Excluding specific words (e.g., "X" but not "search").
  • Posts with a specific hashtag (e.g., #X).
  • Posts in a specific language (e.g., written in English).

People

  • Posts from a specific account (posted by "@X").
  • Posts sent as replies to a specific account (in reply to "@X").
  • Posts that mention a specific account (post includes "@X").

Places

  • Posts sent from a geographic location (e.g., a specific city, state, country).

Dates

  • Posts sent before, after, or within a specified date range.

By strategically combining these advanced search fields, users can tailor their search results with remarkable precision. For instance, locating an old post about New Year's Day activities can be achieved by searching for posts containing "New Years" but excluding "Resolution" between December 30, 2013, and January 2, 2014. Additionally, users can filter posts in English using specific hashtags, offering a powerful and customised search experience.

With these advanced search filters, X aims to offer users a more seamless and personalised exploration of their content, ensuring they find exactly what they're looking for.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 10:30 IST
