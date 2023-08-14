X/Twitter blue tick: Here is how not to lose it

Have you ever noticed that little blue checkmark next to people's names on X (formerly Twitter)? It used to be something only famous folks, like politicians and celebrities, had while others had to wait a long time. These are verified accounts and is a way to show that their tweets were from the legitimate sources. But guess what? Now, anyone can get that blue checkmark! You don't have to be a superstar to have it. It will cost you.

However, over and above that, once you get it, know how not to lose it. For example, even as innocent a thing as changing one's display photo (DP) can lead you to lose the coveted blue tick as happened to a number of BJP leaders and others who changed their DP when PM Narendra Modi encouraged everyone to turn it into the country's flag to celebrate Independence day. PM Modi had appealed to citizens to change their social media display pictures to ‘Tiranga' (the national tricolour) as part of the second edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Do know that this is usually temporrary in nature.

How to get Blue Tick

You need to pay a small fee, about $8 a month (Rs. 900). If you have a Twitter account and a credit card, you're good to go. Follow these steps to get your very own blue checkmark:

Eligibility for the Blue Checkmark:

First things first, you need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue. This is the service that lets you have the blue checkmark. To keep things fair, Twitter has some rules. Your account needs to meet these criteria:

1. Complete Profile: Your account should have a display name and a profile photo.

2. Stay Active: You must have used your account at least once in the past 30 days to be eligible for Twitter Blue.

3. Secure Account: Your account should be more than 30 days old, and you need to have a confirmed phone number.

4. Be Real: No funny business. Your account should not have made recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle).

5. Honesty: No misleading stuff on your account, and definitely no spammy behavior.

6. No Cheating: Your account should not show any signs of trying to trick the system or spamming others.

The blue checkmark will show up once the Twitter team reviews your account and sees that it fits these requirements.

Now, let's talk about what happens if you lose that coveted blue checkmark:

Losing the Blue Checkmark:

According to Twitter's rules, they can take away the checkmark from any account without warning. To keep things clear and trustworthy, any changes to your profile (display) photo, display name, or username can lead to a temporary loss of the blue checkmark. During this time, you won't be allowed to make further changes to these things until your account is re-checked.

Twitter can also remove the checkmark if your account doesn't follow their rules, like breaking the Twitter Terms of Service or being part of any suspicious activities.

Important Note: If you're under certain economic sanctions and trade laws, you can't buy Twitter Blue.

So, the blue checkmark is pretty cool, but you need to play by the rules to keep it. Keep your account real, honest, and active. That way, you'll proudly rock that blue checkmark on Twitter.