Your iPhone 14 Plus is too big for your hands? Use it with one hand this way

You can access all areas of your iPhone 14 Plus’s screen even if you have smaller hands, with this in-built iPhone feature. Here’s how you can enable it.

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a flagship performance-excellent battery life, great cameras, high speed and a huge screen. It is part of the latest iPhone 14 series which Apple launched in September last year. While the rest of the smartphones were a direct upgrade over the previous year's counterparts, the iPhone 14 Plus is an all-new smartphone which replaced the iPhone 13 Mini. It comes in the same 6.7-inch form factor as the iPhone 14 Plus, albeit without the ‘Pro' features. Thus, users who love a smartphone with a big screen have another iPhone option to choose from.

It features a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, and although people with preference for bigger smartphones are sure to love it, the massive screen size makes it a little difficult to operate, especially for people with smaller hands. Thus, accessing the notification panel by swiping down from the top becomes a tedious task due to the big form factor of the iPhone. Though all is not gloom and doom as Apple has a solution for that too.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has a feature built into the iOS which enables people with smaller hands to reach the top of the screen with one hand without having to shift the smartphone. This feature is called Reachability. When you use an iPhone with one hand in Portrait orientation, you can use Reachability to lower the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your thumb. This feature is particularly useful for users with smaller hands or when the phone is being used with one hand, as it allows users to reach all parts of the screen with one hand. Here's how you can enable it on your iPhone.