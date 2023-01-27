    Trending News

    Your iPhone 14 Plus is too big for your hands? Use it with one hand this way

    You can access all areas of your iPhone 14 Plus’s screen even if you have smaller hands, with this in-built iPhone feature. Here’s how you can enable it.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 27 2023, 19:14 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Enable one-hand use on your iPhone 14 Plus this way. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 14 Plus offers a flagship performance-excellent battery life, great cameras, high speed and a huge screen. It is part of the latest iPhone 14 series which Apple launched in September last year. While the rest of the smartphones were a direct upgrade over the previous year's counterparts, the iPhone 14 Plus is an all-new smartphone which replaced the iPhone 13 Mini. It comes in the same 6.7-inch form factor as the iPhone 14 Plus, albeit without the ‘Pro' features. Thus, users who love a smartphone with a big screen have another iPhone option to choose from.

    It features a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, and although people with preference for bigger smartphones are sure to love it, the massive screen size makes it a little difficult to operate, especially for people with smaller hands. Thus, accessing the notification panel by swiping down from the top becomes a tedious task due to the big form factor of the iPhone. Though all is not gloom and doom as Apple has a solution for that too.

    The Cupertino-based tech giant has a feature built into the iOS which enables people with smaller hands to reach the top of the screen with one hand without having to shift the smartphone. This feature is called Reachability. When you use an iPhone with one hand in Portrait orientation, you can use Reachability to lower the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your thumb. This feature is particularly useful for users with smaller hands or when the phone is being used with one hand, as it allows users to reach all parts of the screen with one hand. Here's how you can enable it on your iPhone.

    How to enable Reachability on iPhone

    Step 1:

    Go to your iPhone Settings and tap on Accessibility. 
    Step 2:

    To lower the top half of the screen, swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen. (If you have an iPhone with FaceID) 
    Step 3:

    On iPhones with TouchID and Home Button, lightly double-tap the Home button. 
    Step 4:

    The top half of the screen will come down, making it accessible with one hand. 
    Step 5:

    To return to the full screen, tap the upper half of the screen. 

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 19:14 IST
