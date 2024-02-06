 Zoho Projects app: Know how this productivity tool helps teams manage projects, time and more effectively | How-to
Home How To Zoho Projects app: Know how this productivity tool helps teams manage projects, time and more effectively

Zoho Projects app: Know how this productivity tool helps teams manage projects, time and more effectively

In search of an all-in-one productivity tool for the team? Check how the Zoho Projects app helps in project management, time tracking, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 11:49 IST
productivity tool
In search of an all-in-one productivity tool for the team? Check how the Zoho Projects app helps in project management, time tracking, and more. (unsplash)
productivity tool
In search of an all-in-one productivity tool for the team? Check how the Zoho Projects app helps in project management, time tracking, and more. (unsplash)

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have transitioned into a remote or hybrid work culture that requires constant communication and collaboration. This is necessary due to effective information and goal sharing. With remote work booming, various startups have introduced productivity tools that enable teams to manage work and projects with ease. But how can you find the best tool that performs all necessary tasks for teams such as time management, project tracking, task distribution, communication, etc? We have found an all-in-one tool Zoho Projects which is efficient for various project management tasks. Know more about the Zoho Projects app here.

What is the Zoho Projects app?

The Zoho Projects is a project management tool which keeps track of projects and manages tasks effectively within the team. The productivity tool offers various features such as task allocation, automated workflow, time tracking, project progress, team collaboration, and much more. These feature enables a dynamic project team to work smoothly with strict deadlines and improve productivity with work-life balance. Zoho Projects can be your absolute partner in managing teams and projects under one roof. Know it benefits users and teams.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

How does the Zoho Projects app benefit in effective project management

  • Zoho's task management feature enables users to create milestones, task lists, tasks, and subtasks. Users can easily assign tasks to team members, set work hours, and track progress.
  • It enables users to automate routine task processes with the help of Zoho's blueprint editor. This helps users to use their time efficiently and focus on tasks with higher importance and urgency.
  • Zoho Projects comes with a time tracking feature enabling users to keep track of how they spend their time. It generates an in-depth time sheet enabling clients to see how the project is progressing and billing the employees.
  • It comes with team collaboration tools such as feeds, chats, forums, pages, and more so the teams can distribute important information and news about the projects. Additionally, within the app, employees can easily share files and documents.

Lastly, the Zoho Projects app can be easily integrated with other productivity tools such as Slack, Salesforce, Monday.com, Hubspot, Basecamp, and others for effective management.

Zoho Projects provides free app usage with up to 3 users, however, it charges monthly fees for large teams and projects. The monthly subscription plan starts from Rs.280 and ranges to Rs.630. It also provides yearly subscription plans with discounted prices.

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue!  The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 11:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets