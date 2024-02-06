Zoho Projects app: Know how this productivity tool helps teams manage projects, time and more effectively

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have transitioned into a remote or hybrid work culture that requires constant communication and collaboration. This is necessary due to effective information and goal sharing. With remote work booming, various startups have introduced productivity tools that enable teams to manage work and projects with ease. But how can you find the best tool that performs all necessary tasks for teams such as time management, project tracking, task distribution, communication, etc? We have found an all-in-one tool Zoho Projects which is efficient for various project management tasks. Know more about the Zoho Projects app here.

What is the Zoho Projects app?

The Zoho Projects is a project management tool which keeps track of projects and manages tasks effectively within the team. The productivity tool offers various features such as task allocation, automated workflow, time tracking, project progress, team collaboration, and much more. These feature enables a dynamic project team to work smoothly with strict deadlines and improve productivity with work-life balance. Zoho Projects can be your absolute partner in managing teams and projects under one roof. Know it benefits users and teams.

How does the Zoho Projects app benefit in effective project management

Zoho's task management feature enables users to create milestones, task lists, tasks, and subtasks. Users can easily assign tasks to team members, set work hours, and track progress.

It enables users to automate routine task processes with the help of Zoho's blueprint editor. This helps users to use their time efficiently and focus on tasks with higher importance and urgency.

Zoho Projects comes with a time tracking feature enabling users to keep track of how they spend their time. It generates an in-depth time sheet enabling clients to see how the project is progressing and billing the employees.

It comes with team collaboration tools such as feeds, chats, forums, pages, and more so the teams can distribute important information and news about the projects. Additionally, within the app, employees can easily share files and documents.

Lastly, the Zoho Projects app can be easily integrated with other productivity tools such as Slack, Salesforce, Monday.com, Hubspot, Basecamp, and others for effective management.

Zoho Projects provides free app usage with up to 3 users, however, it charges monthly fees for large teams and projects. The monthly subscription plan starts from Rs.280 and ranges to Rs.630. It also provides yearly subscription plans with discounted prices.

