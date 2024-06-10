 Hp 14s Dr1009tu (227q4pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
HP14s-DR1009TU(227Q4PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
HP14s-DR1009TU(227Q4PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P139638/heroimage/hp-14s-dr1009tu-227q4pa-139638-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-DR1009TU(227Q4PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P139638/heroimage/hp-14s-dr1009tu-227q4pa-139638-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-DR1009TU(227Q4PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P139638/heroimage/hp-14s-dr1009tu-227q4pa-139638-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-DR1009TU(227Q4PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P139638/heroimage/hp-14s-dr1009tu-227q4pa-139638-v1-large-1.jpg_HP14s-DR1009TU(227Q4PA)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_5

HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop

HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,490 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP 14s-DR1009TU (227Q4PA) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop in India is Rs. 46,490.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Hp 14s Dr1009tu 227q4pa Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Hp 14s Dr1009tu 227q4pa Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Transparent Silver
₹32,990
Check Details
Hp 14s Dr1009tu 227q4pa Laptop Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Bq322ws Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Arctic Grey
₹36,510
Check Details
Hp 14s Dr1009tu 227q4pa Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1035G1

Hp 14s Dr1009tu (227q4pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Hp 14s Dr1009tu 227q4pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Features

    Full HD WLED Backlit BrightView Display (250 nits Brightness 157 PPI 45% NTSC Color Gamut)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Model

    14s-DR1009TU (227Q4PA)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Weight

    1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    HP

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP 14s DR1009TU 227Q4PA Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp 14s Dr1009tu 227q4pa Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender